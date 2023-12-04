Phone likely saved college football player's life in Florida shooting, authorities say

Officials said a phone likely stopped a bullet, saving a college football player in Martin County, Florida.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities in Florida say a college athlete's phone likely saved his life in a shooting.

"It's by the grace of God that we're not discussing a serious homicide case today," Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek said.

Martin County, Florida officials said the man was walking home when there was a drive-by shooting. He was shot three times.

One bullet traveled through his index finger, hitting the phone, which he was using at the time.

"It's just - not just - but it is a attempted homicide case. It was inches from a homicide case," Budensiek said.

Investigators said the victim, a 20-year-old college football player, was shot in the thigh and hand.

They did not release his name, only saying he has no criminal history.

His friends just hope he can recover.

"It's bad. I hope young man be OK. He's young, just starting to live," family friend Nathan McFadden said.

Deputies have not said if it was a random or targeted shooting.