Highland Park parade shooting victims honored with prayer, oak tree planting nearly 1 year later

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The power of faith has been carrying so many people across Highland Park.

"Remembering what happened, you look at how valuable life is, and you just try to do the best you can to live it," said Aleena Piagentini, a Highland Park resident.

Many people on Saturday mentioned just how shocking it is that's already been almost a year from the tragedy on the Fourth of July, but they also mentioned how important faith has been throughout their healing.

"Prayer creates a huge impact in our lives and in our faith," said Father Hernan Cuevas with Immaculate Conception Church.

Services at Immaculate Conception Church honored the seven people killed at last year's Fourth of July parade shooting.

Following prayer, people joined Mayor Nancy Rotering and 10th District Congressman Brad Schneider to plant an oak tree outside the church, as a reminder of the strength in this community.

"This was an opportunity again for our community to show its resilience and its love, and to show that these seven lives will be remembered forever," Rotering said.

It's been a difficult year for people in Highland Park. Many of them say they're still struggling to cope with the tragedy, but are carrying on with the help of their neighbors and moments like this, so they never forget the lives lost.

"We can't just bury things. We need to confront, and we come to terms, and you don't heal if you don't examine and forgive," said Barb Pauloski, a Highland Park resident.

There's a full slate of events scheduled on Tuesday in Highland Park to continue mourning and healing together. Residents on Saturday said it will be difficult, but necessary.