Alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III appears in court with new public defender

Alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III is backing off of representing himself in his upcoming trial, and requested a public defender.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Robert Crimo III sat quietly in court Wednesday in Waukegan with a newly reassigned public defender, Anton Trizna, at his side.

In December, the accused murderer told judge Victoria Rossetti he wanted to defend himself and wanted to exercise his right to a speedy trial, leading the judge to schedule the trial for February.

However, last week, Crimo changed his mind and asked to have a public defender back on the case.

"There was no earthly way defending himself would have been to his benefit," ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer said. "Somebody talked some sense into him."

Crimo is facing 21 counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of attempted murder in connection with the July 2022 mass shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day Parade.

His father, Robert Crimo Jr., was in court as well, having already served time for his role in signing off on his son's firearm owners identification card.

Crimo's attorney had asked the judge to put the trial off until next year, in February of 2025. Prosecutors said they worked to prepare for the scheduled date next month, so they prefer to have the trial later this year.

Experts say this is an elaborate case that will likely to last several weeks.

"There are thousands of pages of evidence and hundreds of witnesses to prepare for," Sofer said.

The judge asked the public defender's office to have an internal discussion about when they can be ready to go to trial. The judge plans to set a court date next month.