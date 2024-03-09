Jewish musician Matisyahu House of Blues concert canceled due to planned pro-Palestinian protest

Jewish musician Matisyahu's Friday House of Blues concert in Chicago was canceled due to a planned pro-Palestinian protest over the Israel-Hamas war.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jewish musician Matisyahu was forced to cancel a show Friday night in Chicago due to planned protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

He was scheduled to perform at the House of Blues, located at 329 N. Dearborn St., but pro-Palestinian groups were calling for protests over his support for Israel.

The possibility of a protest led to the venue's decision to cancel the show.

Matisyahu said on social media he plans to donate his payment for the canceled show to groups that are helping hostages being held captive by Hamas.