WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Missing woman Jacqueline Mainor last seen in Matteson, police say

Police said she has a condition that puts her in danger.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
8 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Jacqueline Mainor is a missing person. She was last seen in the 800 block of School Avenue, the Matteson, IL police department said.

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- South suburban police have been asking anyone with information to come forward about a missing woman.

SEE ALSO | Person of interest found in violent murders of 4 friends; bodies found dismembered in Oklahoma river

Jacqueline Mainor was last in the 800 block of School Avenue in Matteson. She has not been seen since this past weekend.

Police said she has a condition that puts her in danger. Anyone who sees her is asked to call police.

RELATED | Human teeth, blood found in Texas home after teen, mother go missing: documents

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.