Missing woman Jacqueline Mainor last seen in Matteson, police say

Police said she has a condition that puts her in danger.

Jacqueline Mainor is a missing person. She was last seen in the 800 block of School Avenue, the Matteson, IL police department said.

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- South suburban police have been asking anyone with information to come forward about a missing woman.

Jacqueline Mainor was last in the 800 block of School Avenue in Matteson.

Police said she has a condition that puts her in danger. Anyone who sees her is asked to call police.

