Woman killed, man injured in Matteson shooting, police say

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed and a man was injured in a south suburban shooting on Wednesday night, police said.

Matteson police were dispatched to the 3700 block of 214th Place for a report of shots fired at about 9:54 p.m., officials said.

Officers found a 21-year-old man, who had been shot in the leg, in front of a home. They applied a tourniquet to the victim, who was transported to Christ Hospital for treatment.

Police also found an 18-year-old woman inside a vehicle parked at the home. She appeared to have been shot several times.

Police said the woman was transported to St. James Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victims are not Matteson residents, police said.

Matteson officers and detectives are working with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office on the investigation.

Police said there is no reason to believe that there was danger to the public, and the shooting is being investigated as an isolated event.

Police asked anyone with information about investigation to contact them at 708-503-3130.