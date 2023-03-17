2 in bond court for murder of man whose body washed up on Highland Park lakeshore

Jacob Firestone and Nicholas Caban are appearing in bond court for the murder of Michael Ascaridis, whose body washed up in Highland Park, IL.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a slight delay in Friday's court proceedings because the lawyers weren't present for either of the accused offenders in this case.

In the meantime, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban is being held on $2 million bond, and he'll have another bond hearing on Monday. Jacob Firestone, 19, is set to have his bond hearing later this afternoon.

RELATED: Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park, major crime task force investigating

Both of them are facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis. Police said he was killed in September during a violent confrontation about a noise complaint outside his home near the Lake Michigan shoreline in Lake Forest on Sheridan Road.

On Sept. 17, 2022, Highland Park police responded to a report of an unresponsive person on the shore of Lake Michigan. When they arrived, they found Ascaridis' body.

The initial investigation found Ascaridis had a confrontation with two people over noise complaints around 1 a.m. the night before. Investigators said the confrontation turned violent, resulting in Ascaridis' death, and injuries to the two accused killers which landed them in the hospital.

Police identified Firestone and Caban early in the investigation, and searched Caban's home, where a gun with a scratched-off serial number was found. He was charged with a felony weapons count for that, but a gun was not used in the incident with Ascaridis, and it was not a robbery.

RELATED: Man's violent lakefront death brings focus to north suburban parties

Firestone was initially charged with two counts of obstructing justice after investigators said he tried to conceal evidence after the fatal encounter.

After previously posting bond for other charges, both suspects now face new bond hearings for the murder charge.