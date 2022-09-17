Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park, major crime task force investigating

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating due to injuries on the man's body.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A body was found on Lake Michigan's north suburban shoreline on Saturday morning, Lake County police said.

At about 5:10 a.m., Highland Park police responded to a report of an unconscious person on the shoreline the 0-100 block of Cliff Road, officials said. When police arrived, they found a man's body.

Police said an incident happened in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve at 117 Sheridan Road in Lake Forest. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is helping the Lake County Forest Preserve Police investigate the man's death due to injuries on his body.

Police said they don't believe there is a threat to the community and they will release additional details after their preliminary investigation.

