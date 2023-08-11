Maui fires: IL Red Cross volunteer leaving for Hawaii to respond to disaster

With Maui devastated by wildfires, an American Red Cross volunteer from Frankfort, Illinois will head to Hawaii to help.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A volunteer from the Chicago Chapter of the Red Cross is preparing to board a flight Friday morning from Midway to Maui to respond to the disaster on the island.

Paul Bamman of southwest suburban Frankfort is gearing up to make a difference, as those horrific wildfires continue to burn.

Bamman said he's preparing to stay in Maui for at least three weeks, doing whatever he can to help in the recovery efforts.

Most importantly, Bamman said he wants to bring a sense of hope for those reeling from these devastating wildfires.

"I just want to help, like many other people do. I have been very blessed and I need to give back to our community, whether it's locally or someone in Hawaii," he said.

Bamman also said he is the first of likely dozens more from the Midwest who will make the long trip to Maui to volunteer with the Red Cross.

