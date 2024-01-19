Mayor Brandon Johnson staff member, reporter allegedly involved in physical altercation in DC

A staffer of Mayor Brandon Johnson was allegedly involved in a phsyical altercation with a reporter Friday in Washington D.C. during the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

A staffer of Mayor Brandon Johnson was allegedly involved in a phsyical altercation with a reporter Friday in Washington D.C. during the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

A staffer of Mayor Brandon Johnson was allegedly involved in a phsyical altercation with a reporter Friday in Washington D.C. during the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

A staffer of Mayor Brandon Johnson was allegedly involved in a phsyical altercation with a reporter Friday in Washington D.C. during the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Washington D.C. this week for the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Members of Mayor Johnson's staff allegedly got into some sort of confrontation with a reporter from Bloomberg News.

Johnson has been meeting with leaders of other cities, as well as federal officials, making another push for funding to support the migrant crisis.

President Biden told a group of select mayors Friday that his team been working with a group of bipartisan senators for a significant immigration policy change.

During the conference Friday, Bloomberg New reporter Ian Kullgren posted on X that he was shoved while trying to ask Mayor Johnson a question.

Hours later, the mayor posted that it was a reporter who elbowed and shoved on of his senior aides.

ABC7 has reached out to the reporter for comment, but he and Bloomberg do not have a comment at this time.

No further information was immediately available.