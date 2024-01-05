Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois' congressional delegation discuss migrant crisis in virtual meeting

Mayor Brandon Johnson and members of Illinois' congressional delegation met virtually to discuss the Chicago migrant crisis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson met virtually with members of Illinois' congressional delegation on Friday in another pitch for help in dealing with the city's migrant crisis.

As the city's migrant mission continues to drain resources, Johnson once again urged Illinois' two senators and Chicago area members of Congress to help.

"The delegation is broadly supportive of the mission that we've had here in Chicago and our commitment to our welcoming city status and also committed to working as diligently as possible for resources," said Mayoral Senior Advisor Jason Lee.

But the delegation says immediate financial resources are going to be challenging.

"We have a January deadline of passing part of the budget. Otherwise, the government shuts down. That is no way President Biden's fault," said U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley.

Congressional Democrats blame far-right Republicans for holding up the budget, which includes aid for Ukraine. They are threatening a government shutdown unless Congress enacts strict changes to immigration law.

"The Republicans right now would like to shut down the border. They'd like to send everybody back where they came from," said U.S. Rep Jan Schakowsky.

"What is really dangerous is they are trying to trade terrible border policy, like changing the asylum definition and we are not getting anything in return," added U.S. Rep Delia Ramirez.

Despite the roadblocks, Congressional members say they will continue to push President Joe Biden for more help.

"We are in conversations with the administration and Secretary Mayorkas, figuring out a way to get Chicago money as soon as possible through this process," Ramirez said.

Also discussed at Friday's meeting was better regional coordination with outside municipalities and federal help to expedite work permits for migrants.