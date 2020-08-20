Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CPD announce expansion of Neighborhood Policing Initiative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced an expansion of CPD's Neighborhood Policing Initiative Thursday.The initiative will be expanded to the 9th (Deering), 10th (Ogden) and 11th (Harrison) districts. The program was first piloted in the 25th (Grand Central) District in January 2019.Each of the districts will get new District Coordination Officers in the fall. The officers will work directly with residents in the community to resolve neighborhood issues."As public servants, our first mission is ensuring the safety and security of our residents and communities, and that's a mission not built on force, but on a foundation of trust. That's why the Neighborhood Policing Initiative is designed to connect residents with their local officers by developing relationships and solving public safety issues together," said Mayor Lightfoot. "As part of our 90-day community policing and reform deadline we set earlier this summer, these new officers participating in this initiative will be specially trained by neighborhood residents to not only formally connect them to the specific dynamics within their community but also deepen their understanding of key historical factors related to policing in that district.""The expansion of this initiative will play a key role as the Department works to rebuild trust within the community," said Superintendent David Brown. "People trust those that they know, and these officers are tasked with getting to know residents within their communities on a personal level."Mayor Lightfoot's office said the program has resulted in fewer service calls, including 1,538 fewer 911 calls in the 25th District compared to last year.Also, there is a new Community Training Academy, which will provide three-day training for officers to "introduce specific dynamics within a given community and deepen understanding of key historical factors related to policing," according to the mayor's office.The Community Training Academy was created by CPD and the Metropolitan Peace Academy."This training provides officers with the history of each community from perspective of its citizens. Officers will get an introduction to key community and business leaders, the resources available within the community and the ongoing challenges they face. It is our hope that this training will provide an opportunity for community members to get to know officers on a human level and set the stage for a new relationship built on mutual respect, trust and collaboration," said Vaughn Bryant, Executive Director of Metropolitan Peace Initiatives and member of the Players Coalition.Mayor Lightfoot also announced her "90 day reforms," which include mandating crisis intervention and procedural justice training for officers, an officer wellness program and a new recruit program on police-community relations. The reforms are expected to launch this fall.