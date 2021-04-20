the arts

Chicago arts recovery plan announced by Lightfoot, park district

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), the Chicago Park District, and other City of Chicago departments announced "Arts 77" Tuesday - a citywide arts recovery and reopening plan for all of Chicago's 77 community areas.

The announcement represents an initial investment of over $60 million to support local artists and organizations, city officials said.

Additional updates regarding financial grants and programs to support arts recovery will follow in the upcoming weeks.

"Arts 77" signals a new direction for Chicago's cultural policy, in which the arts are embedded in initiatives and strategies across city government, according to city officials.

This plan seeks to expand access and participation in the arts citywide, prioritize employment of creative workers through city programs and services and deepen public sector investment in the creative sector though financial support and cultural policy, city officials said.

The announcement launches new and expanded programs, including the Neighborhood Access Program, the Chicago Band Roster and Chicago Presents grant programs, Culture in My Neighborhood (a $40 million collaboration by DCASE, the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library), Individual Artists Program grants, Artist Response Program grants and $18.5 million in art and infrastructure investments.

For details and upcoming Arts 77 webinars for the cultural community, visit Chicago.gov/Arts77.
