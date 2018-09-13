Maywod robbery suspect injured in shooting with police expected in court

A Berwyn man charged with trying to rob a suburban Burger King is expected to be in court Friday.The attempted robbery happened Sunday in Maywood and led to a shootout with policeOfficers say they fired at Roderick Moss after he ignored commands to drop his weapon. Witnesses said the weapon was a BB gun.The incident was captured on cellphone video.Moss is in stable condition and will be in court tomorrow. The officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution but were not injured.