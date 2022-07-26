Amber Alert issued for girl, 3, abducted in Maywood, Illinois State Police say

Kyaira Montgomery last seen in 2021 silver Honda Insight, police say

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued after a three-year-old girl was abducted in Maywood Tuesday, Illinois State Police said.

The girl, Kyaira Montgomery, was abducted in the 1702 South 1st Avenue, police said.

Police describe the girl as Black, three feet tall and 30 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants during a DCFS visitation with the suspect Shaina K. Davis, police said.

DCFS reported that Davis forced Kyaira into a silver 2021 Honda Insight driven by an unknown female suspect.

Kyaira Montgomery (left) and Shaina Davis (right).

The car was last seen going north from 1st Avenue in Maywood at about 9:53 a.m.

Police said Kyaira is listed as a protected party from the suspect in an active order of protection.

Davis is described as a 31-year-old woman, 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 152 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and white dress, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.