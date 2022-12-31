WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2nd Maywood church fire this week at First Congregational Church under investigation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, December 31, 2022 1:58AM
Investigators looking into 2nd Maywood church fire this week
EMBED <>More Videos

A second Maywood church fire this week broke out at First Congregational Church on Fifth Avenue around 6 a.m. Friday.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the second church fire in suburban Maywood just this week.

A fire broke out at First Congregational Church on Fifth Avenue around 6 a.m. Friday.

When crews arrived on scene, they say they found smoke and flames billowing from the building. No one was hurt.

On Monday, New Life in Christ Bible Church in Maywood was destroyed by fire. The cause of that fire also remains under investigation.

SEE ALSO | Maywood New Life in Christ Bible church looks for way forward after devastating fire

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW