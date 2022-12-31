2nd Maywood church fire this week at First Congregational Church under investigation

A second Maywood church fire this week broke out at First Congregational Church on Fifth Avenue around 6 a.m. Friday.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the second church fire in suburban Maywood just this week.

A fire broke out at First Congregational Church on Fifth Avenue around 6 a.m. Friday.

When crews arrived on scene, they say they found smoke and flames billowing from the building. No one was hurt.

On Monday, New Life in Christ Bible Church in Maywood was destroyed by fire. The cause of that fire also remains under investigation.

