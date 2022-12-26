Firefighters battle large Maywood church fire

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters in west suburban Maywood battled a large fire at a church Monday afternoon.
Fire crews were on the scene at the New Life in Christ Bible Church just after 4 p.m. in the 1600-block of South 15th Avenue as large flames engulfed the structure.
It was not immediately clear how the fire began or if there were any injuries connected to it.
By about 5 p.m., heavy smoke spewed from the building, and the roof appeared to have caved in.
