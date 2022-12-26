WATCH LIVE

Firefighters battle large Maywood church fire

Fire appeared to be at New Life in Christ Bible Church in Maywood

ByCate Cauguiran via WLS logo
Monday, December 26, 2022 11:11PM
Maywood fire crews were battling a blaze at New Life in Christ Bible Church on South 15th Avenue Monday afternoon.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters in west suburban Maywood battled a large fire at a church Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were on the scene at the New Life in Christ Bible Church just after 4 p.m. in the 1600-block of South 15th Avenue as large flames engulfed the structure.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began or if there were any injuries connected to it.

By about 5 p.m., heavy smoke spewed from the building, and the roof appeared to have caved in.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

