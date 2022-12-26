Firefighters battle large Maywood church fire

Fire appeared to be at New Life in Christ Bible Church in Maywood

Maywood fire crews were battling a blaze at New Life in Christ Bible Church on South 15th Avenue Monday afternoon.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters in west suburban Maywood battled a large fire at a church Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were on the scene at the New Life in Christ Bible Church just after 4 p.m. in the 1600-block of South 15th Avenue as large flames engulfed the structure.

RELATED: 2 injured, including firefighter, in Glenview coach house fire

It was not immediately clear how the fire began or if there were any injuries connected to it.

By about 5 p.m., heavy smoke spewed from the building, and the roof appeared to have caved in.

RELATED: Fire destroys Round Lake Beach home as firefighters face bitter cold temps, high wind conditions

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.