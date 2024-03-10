McCook student-athletes pick Washington Park teacher to receive $4K at Women's History Month event

McCook student-athletes celebrated Women's History Month by awarding a total of $5,000 to three teachers at the Her-Story 100 event.

MCCOOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Over 100 student athletes made a difference for three Chicago teachers on Sunday in McCook.

Her-Story 100 was held in honor of Women's History Month.

$5,000 were up for grabs at the event.

The three teachers had to pitch how they would use the money to support student athletes.

Those same student athletes then voted for their favorite pitch.

The winning teacher received the highest reward of $4,000.

Sam Elster, who is a teacher at Dulles Elementary in Woodlawn, took home the top prize.

Elster plans to use some of the money to setup a transportation fund for her students.

The two other educators, from John Marsh Elementary on the Southeast Side and Corkery Elementary in Little Village, won $500 each.