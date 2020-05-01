coronavirus illinois

COVID-19 alternate care facility at Chicago's McCormick Place being dismantled, officials say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An alternate care facility set up at Chicago's McCormick Place to treat COVID-19 patients is now being phased out of use.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans to dismantle the massive, makeshift treatment center on Friday.

"The McCormick Place Alternate Care Facility was originally developed out of an abundance of caution and based on data projections of over 40,000 hospitalizations in matter of weeks, and the facility was meant to relieve that anticipated pressure on our local healthcare systems," Pritzker said in a statement. "Today, we are pleased to report that the curve is flattening, and our local hospitals and healthcare systems continue to operate with capacity, therefore, the McCormick Place ACF will stop operating in its clinical needs testing phase."

RELATED: Pritzker, Lightfoot, Duckworth tour McCormick Place alternate care facility as 1st patients arrive

See inside Chicago's COVID-19 alternative care center at McCormick Place
EMBED More News Videos

Get a first look inside the makeshift hospital built to care for COVID-19 patients at McCormick Place in Chicago.



Patients who are currently being treated at McCormick Place will continue to get care until they recover. The negative pressure tents will also stay in place for now, according to state and local leaders.

RELATED: Mayor Lightfoot tours McCormick Place alternate care facility

"While this marks a critical moment and a large step forward in our collective fight against COVID-19, we must stay the course until data shows further progress in a reduction of new cases and as widespread testing comes online," Pritzker said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagosouth loopillinoisfield hospitaljb pritzkerlori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicnursescoronavirus testdoctors
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Golf courses, nurseries reopen under modified stay-at-home order
Chicago protesters rally on 1st day of Illinois' modified stay-at-home order
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
What to know about Illinois' 56,055 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protesters rally on 1st day of Illinois' modified stay-at-home order
Illinois face mask rules take effect: What to know
Golf courses, nurseries reopen under modified stay-at-home order
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Indiana gov. releases plan to ease coronavirus restrictions, reopen state
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 56,055 COVID-19 cases
Officer-involved shooting on West Side under investigation
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors: State media
Khalil Mack's brother says he's not surprised he landed in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News