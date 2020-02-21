Business

McDonald's makes candles that smell like cheeseburgers, minus the calories

You know that feeling when you come home and your whole house smells like something delicious is being cooked up in the kitchen?

Well, now you can experience the scent of melted cheese, grilled hamburger, and baked bread with the just the light of a match.

McDonald's didn't bottle the smell of its iconic quarter-pounder with cheese, but it did put it in a candle. Six different candles to be exact, reported to CNN.

The quarter-pounder scented pack features bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef votives.



You can burn them individually, or all at once for the ultimate aroma experience.

The candles aren't for sale yet, but you can check them out on McDonald's golden arches unlimited merchandise website.

The iconic fast-food chain has several new items debuting this month.
