Downtown Barrington's McGonigal's Pub closing after more than a decade

McGonigal's Pub on South Cook Street in downtown Barrington, IL is closing after more than a decade.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A northwest suburban bar will close its doors at the end of the month.

McGonigal's Pub has been operating for nearly 14 years in downtown Barrington.

The owner posted a message online Monday, saying that the business didn't generate enough revenue to remain viable.

It opened in March of 2010 at 105 S. Cook St.

The owner said he'll have more to share in the coming weeks.

"Irish Eyes aren't smiling, but we've had a GREAT run!" the message said.

