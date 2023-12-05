Vesecky's Bakery in Berwyn closing its doors Tuesday after more than 100 years in business

BERWYN, ill. (WLS) -- Tuesday a west suburban bakery is shutting its doors for good after being in business for more than a century.
Vesecky's Bakery at 6634 West Cermak Road in Berwyn is closing shop.
In a Facebook post, the owners said the time has come to retire.
"We appreciate your concern and value all that you have done to make Vesecky's a success for over 100 years," they said.
Vesecky's opened in 1904 and is a fourth-generation, family-owned Czech bakery.
Tuesday will be a first come-first serve basis after it opened at 6 a.m.