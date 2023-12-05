Vesecky's Bakery in Berwyn closing its doors Tuesday after more than 100 years in business

Vesecky's Bakery on Cermak Road in Berwyn is closing its doors Tuesday after being in business more than 100 years.

BERWYN, ill. (WLS) -- Tuesday a west suburban bakery is shutting its doors for good after being in business for more than a century.

Vesecky's Bakery at 6634 West Cermak Road in Berwyn is closing shop.

In a Facebook post, the owners said the time has come to retire.

"We appreciate your concern and value all that you have done to make Vesecky's a success for over 100 years," they said.

Vesecky's opened in 1904 and is a fourth-generation, family-owned Czech bakery.

Tuesday will be a first come-first serve basis after it opened at 6 a.m.