WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting: Man, woman shot while riding electric scooter in McKinley Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 2, 2023 10:06PM
Man, woman shot while riding electric scooter on SW Side: CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

Two people riding an electric scooter were injured in a McKinley Park shooting on South Archer Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting that injured two people who were riding together on an electric scooter on Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the McKinley Park neighborhood's 3600 block of South Archer Avenue.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest, and is now in critical condition. The other victim, a 19-year-old woman, was shot in the face. She is in fair condition.

A woman, who didn't want to be identified, ran to help and later spoke with ABC7.

According to CPD, 37 people were shot, five fatally, around Chicago over the weekend.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW