Two people riding an electric scooter were injured in a McKinley Park shooting on South Archer Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said.

Chicago shooting: Man, woman shot while riding electric scooter in McKinley Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting that injured two people who were riding together on an electric scooter on Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the McKinley Park neighborhood's 3600 block of South Archer Avenue.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest, and is now in critical condition. The other victim, a 19-year-old woman, was shot in the face. She is in fair condition.

A woman, who didn't want to be identified, ran to help and later spoke with ABC7.

According to CPD, 37 people were shot, five fatally, around Chicago over the weekend.

