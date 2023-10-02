Chicago police said four people were killed and 35 others, including two children, were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend.

Chicago shootings: At least 39 shot, 4 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were killed and at least 35 others, including a 7-year-old boy, were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend, Chicago police said.

Sunday afternoon, Aiden Corothers was playing outside on his scooter in the first block of South Whipple Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood when a vehicle pulled up to a group and started shooting.

Carothers suffered a minor graze wound and is in fair condition. The shooting also leaving one man dead and two other men critically injured.

Carothers' mom, Laparis Jordan, said her son will now face some serious trauma.

"I'm sure he's going to have to get some type of therapy, or something like that, because I know he's going to be traumatized from this situation, because he seen the people coming towards him," Jordan said.

Meanwhile another boy was shot in the 1100-block of West 13th Street, just after three p.m. Sunday.

Police said the 13-year-old was in the street when he was hit by an unknown shooter. Police said he has a gunshot wound to his abdomen and is in critical condition.

Meanwhile Sunday at around 10:45 p.m., two people were shot riding motorized scooters in the 3600-block of South Archer Avenue. Both are in critical condition, police said.

Police continue to investigate and no one is in custody in connection with either shooting.

A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Noble Square neighborhood.

The 44-year-old was outside at about 7:10 a.m. in the 1000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone approached him and began firing shots, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. There was no one in custody.

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting late Saturday in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

The men were on the sidewalk at about 11:25 p.m. in the 4300-block of West Armitage Avenue when they began to fight with an unknown male, who took out a gun and opened fire, police said.

Both men, 23 and 21, suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The older man, identified as Jesus Ocampo, died less than an hour later, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. No one is in custody.

A teenage boy was wounded in another shooting Saturday in South Austin.

The boy, 16, was standing near a sidewalk at about 5:50 p.m. in the 4900-block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots, striking the boy in the head, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. No arrests were reported.

Earlier Saturday, a man was wounded in a shooting in Mandrake Park on the South Side as a youth football game was happening nearby.

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the 800-block of East 39th Street at about 1:30 p.m.

A 29-year-old man was in the park, in the 800 block of East 39th Street, when two people, identified only as male, approached him, police said. Both offenders took out guns and opened fire on the man.

Police said the victim, shot in his leg and hip, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The shots were fired as a youth football league game was happening nearby. A coach said one of the games was in halftime, and the children took shelter. No kids were injured.

The coach said the children were supposed to play five games on Saturday, but only made it through three games.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.

Hours earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in the West Loop.

The 28-year-old was outside in the 300-block of North Laflin Street when another man fired shots at him about 2:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

The victim was shot in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Over an hour earlier, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the city's Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The teen was walking in the 6000-block of of South Marshfield at around 1 a.m. Saturday when he was shot in the hand, police said.

He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, said police.

It's still not clear where the shots came from. So far, no suspects are in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting on Friday night in Lawndale.

They were standing on the sidewalk in the 3300-block of West 16th Street when another man approached them and shot them at about 11:40 p.m., according to police.

A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Last weekend, at least 30 people were shot, three fatally, across the city, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.