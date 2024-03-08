Child at Pilsen shelter diagnosed with measles CDPH says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young child staying at a Chicago shelter was diagnosed with measles, the Chicago Department of Health said Friday.

New safety orders are in effect for people staying at the new arrivals shelter in Pilsen and health officials are warning Chicagoans about who else may have been exposed.

CDPH officials said the young child has recovered and is no longer infectious.

But now, an investigation is underway to determine who the child may have come into contact with while infectious.

Part of that requirement is everyone in the shelter in the 2200-block of South Halsted Street must stay there until they are screened.

Officials said, "Those who have been vaccinated can leave the shelter while those who have not been vaccinated will have to remain. All unvaccinated residents will be screened for symptoms and offered the measles vaccine."

Officials are also working to identify anyone who may have been exposed outside the shelter.

On Thursday, CDPH reported another case of measles, the first in Chicago since 2019.

Health officials said that patient was in two public settings in which they cannot obtain a list of all exposed people. If you were in the following locations on Feb. 27, 2024, you may have been exposed to measles:

Galter Medical Pavilion at Swedish Hospital, located at 5140 N. California Ave., between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

CTA Bus #92 (Foster) between 9:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

If you were at either of the above locations during those times, please immediately contact CDPH at 312-743-7216, Monday - Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"Measles is airborne, which means it suspends in the air for multiple hours, even two days after that person was in the vicinity," Dr. Nicholas Cozzi of RUSH University Medical Center said.

Measles is highly contagious and can be dangerous, and even deadly, to people who are unvaccinated, particularly young children and babies. Measles vaccination is highly effective at preventing infection and transmission.

Measles is making a comeback, because vaccine hesitancy of health officials said.

In the first two months of this year, there were 41 cases in the U.S. All of last year, there were only 58.

The assessment of the shelter residents will begin early Friday morning.