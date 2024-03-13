7 measles cases reported at Chicago migrant shelter, state moving exposed women, children to hotels

About 900 residents have received the measles vaccine after cases increased to 7 at a Chicago migrant shelter in Pilsen.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three more cases of measles have been identified at a Chicago migrant shelter Wednesday, city health officials confirmed.

The three additional cases bring the shelter's total to seven measles cases. Eight have been identified citywide since last week, but one case is not related to the new arrivals.

Since the weekend, about 900 measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccinations have been administered at the Pilsen shelter.

A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arrived Tuesday to help local health officials manage the outbreak and administer further vaccines. Public health officials said they are also screening and offering vaccinations to migrants as they arrive at the city's landing zone.

However, it can take two weeks for the vaccine to take full effect and a person can be contagious four days before getting a rash.

State officials are moving families who have been exposed to measles from shelters to unnamed hotels, specifically pregnant women and babies who are not able to be vaccinated.

Babies are recommended to get their first dose of the measles vaccine when they are 12 to 15 months old, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends a 21 day quarantine for those who may have been exposed to the measles.

The team sent by the CDC will work with the city to identify people who might be at risk for getting sick. They will also provide guidance and help coordinate testing and provide vaccinations at shelters across the city.

"CDC has provided vaccines for the response as they need and technical support, laboratory support as well," Patel said.

Meanwhile, Cook County Health is notifying patients, visitors, and staff about possible measles exposure connected Chicago cases, which involved three Cook County Health facilities.

One of the patients was admitted to Stroger Hospital's Emergency Department on February 27.

And a second person, who later tested positive for measles, visited Arlington Heights Health Center and Cook County Health's Professional Building on March 7.

Doctor Manisha Patel, chief medical officer with the CDC and who is charged with measles prevention talks about the disease.

Measles symptoms

Signs of the disease start to appear 7 to 14 days after coming into contact with the virus, according to the CDC.

The first symptoms of a measles infection include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

Two to three days after the cold-like symptoms begin, tinny white spots show up inside the mouth, the CDC said. These spots are also known as Koplik spots.

Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash starts to break out. The rash usually begins on the face near the hairline and will spread down to neck, body arms and legs.