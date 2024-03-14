Chicago Measles outbreak spreads to 2 CPS schools; cases rise at Pilsen shelter

The measles outbreak in Chicago continues to rise, with cases reported at Cooper Dual Language Academy and Armour Elementary.

The measles outbreak in Chicago continues to rise, with cases reported at Cooper Dual Language Academy and Armour Elementary.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The number of Chicago measles cases continues to rise and two of the children are CPS students at two different schools.

There are 10 confirmed cases of measles across the city, eight of the cases are among migrants living at a shelter in Pilsen. Two are children infected and CPS students.

Those infected students go to Cooper Dual Language Academy in Pilsen and Armour Elementary in Bridgeport and are now in quarantine.

Chicago public health officials said unlike other students, migrant CPS students are not required to be vaccinated to attend school, under an exemption for children living in unstable housing. Some families at the schools there are upset that more wasn't done.

"It makes me so mad," Gabriela Herrera, grandparent of CPS students. "I am very disappointed, and the city is not doing a very good job at all."

Of the 1,900 residents at the Pilsen shelter, officials said about a thousand had previous measles immunity, but about 900 had to be vaccinated and now must quarantine for 21 days.

The CDPH commissioner said the initial health screenings at the landing zone where migrants arrive are focused on identifying symptoms and urgent medical needs.

State officials are moving families who have been exposed to measles from shelters to unnamed hotels, specifically pregnant women and babies who are not able to be vaccinated. Babies are recommended to get their first dose of the measles vaccine when they are 12 to 15 months old, according to the CDC.

Under CDC recommendations, the city then has 90 days to set up more comprehensive physical for those migrants which could include vaccination.

Officials said moving the migrants out of the shelter would allow them to be property isolated and quarantined, especially from other new arrivals that may not be able to receive a measles vaccination at this point. Officials also made sure to note that the virus had not arrived with the migrants, but had already been circulating in the city and resulted in at least one case that has no connection to asylum seekers at all.

"Our IDPH is working very closely, assisting CDPH Chicago Public Health Department to address the challenges at the shelters as well as across the city to make sure that we're providing more and more vaccinations for people who may not have already been vaccinated," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

CDPH Director Dr. Olusimbo Ige urged everyone to take this preventive measures especially those around children too young to be vaccinated.