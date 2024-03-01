Hoffman Estates man who suffered stroke awarded $40M in medical malpractice lawsuit

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban family will receive $40 million dollars in a medical malpractice lawsuit after a man was left permanently disabled by a stroke.

Their attorneys said doctors failed to properly treat Antonio DeAngelo's symptoms and his stroke could have been prevented.

DeAngelo was once a man standing tall. Now, the Hoffman Estates man is unable to walk long distances, bathe on his own and speak without assistance.

He now carries around a card that reads, "I have aphasia, a loss for words not intelligence."

His family said its something he will have to carry for the rest of his life and something that could have been prevented.

"The last nine years of our lives and that of our children have been a living hell," his wife Jennifer DeAngelo said.

The former full-time landscaper went to a doctor with Advocate Physician Partners, which is affiliated with Advocate Health, seeking treatment for a spike in his blood pressure in 2015, according to court records. Instead of ordering a lab test, blood work or EKG, the doctor sent him home for flu-like symptoms. His attorney said he did not receive blood pressure medicine.

"Certainly would have reduced his blood pressure within what's called gold range within 30 days, and would have prevented Tony's stroke," family attorney Brad Cosgrove said.

A few weeks later he suffered a stroke and now is re-learning how to walk.

"No one could ever understand what it means to go through life with a husband who one day is working full time to suddenly being completely disabled and requiring 'round the clock care for the rest of his life," Jennifer said. "Every day we cry."

This week, the family received a record-breaking nearly $40 million verdict for a stroke patient in the state of Illinois.

A spokesperson for Advocate Physician Partners issued a statement about the situation.

"Our hearts go out to this individual," the statement read. "It's important to note that this individual never received care at our facility and was treated by a non-employed physician at their private office. Due to pending litigation, we are unable to comment."

The family's attorney said DeAngelo's doctor was an independent contractor of Advocate and is still working in the medical system.

The family said they hope to start a charity fund to bring awareness to aphasia as the father of two attempts to get his life back.

"They do look forward to life getting a little bit easier," Jennifer said.