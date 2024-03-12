Man charged for murder of 17-year-old mother found strangled in Douglass Park

Chiyenne Washington, 17, was found strangled on South Washtenaw Avenue in Douglass Park, leaving behind a 1-year-old son.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged for the murder a teenage mother found strangled on Chicago's West Side, according to police.

Chiyenne Washington, 17, was found unresponsive Saturday after allegedly being strangled in a first-floor apartment in the 1200-block of South Washtenaw Avenue in Douglass Park.

The 17-year-old was taken to nearby Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she later died. She left behind a 1-year-old son.

On Tuesday, Micahel Cunningham, 18, was charged for the teen mother's death. He was arrested on Sunday.

Cunningham is facing one felony count of murder in the first degree. He is due in court on Tuesday.

On Monday, Chiyenne Washington's mother spoke with ABC7, she said she was wanted answers.

"It's devastating because one day I'm going to have to eventually tell him [ her son ] ," Bell said.

Before the tragic discovery, Bell said her daughter was having confrontations with someone who lives in the unit where, police say, she was eventually killed.

"I've spoke to her about it. I said, 'I don't think it's a good idea. I think you all should end that. It's toxic. You're still young. You have your life ahead of you,'" Bell said. "I'm sorry that I wasn't there to protect you, and I couldn't hold you and tell you, 'I love you!'"

