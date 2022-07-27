Mega Millions $1M winning ticket sold in Huntley, Illinois for Tuesday's drawing

Lottery officials in Illinois announced that a $1 million ticket was sold in Huntley.

The winning ticket was sold at JM Food Shop at 11200 N IL Route 47, the Illinois Lottery said.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's jackpot were 7-29-60-63-66 and Mega Ball 15.

The next MEga Millions drawing will take place on Friday night, with a top prize of $1.02 billion with a cash option of $602.5 million.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, In the 20-year history of the game, 221 players have scooped the Mega Millions jackpot.

Top five Mega Millions jackpots won

1. $1.5 billion - South Carolina, October 2018

2. $1 billion - Michigan, January 2021

3. $656 million - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, March 2012

4. $648 million - California, Georgia, December 2013

5. $543 million - California, July 2018

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.