Memorial Day 2020 events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Most of the traditional Memorial Day events in the Chicago area are canceled, but many communities like Wilmette are holding virtual events, to honor those who died while serving in the United States military.
The WOOGMS Parade on the North Side has been a Memorial Day tradition in Chicago for over half a century.
The Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society is a parade where "everybody marches, nobody watches." That event will still happen Monday, but this year it will be online.
The virtual celebration will feature Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and neighborhood children.
Aurora will host a virtual Memorial Day ceremony featuring families, legislators and musical performances. That starts at 10 a.m. at www.aurora-il.org and the city's Facebook page.
Lincolnwood and the American Legion Post 1226 will hold its first virtual Memorial Day commemoration at 10:30 a.m.
The VFW Post in Western Springs will hosts a car parade for its two remaining World War II veterans. That begins at 11 a.m. at Veterans' Memorial Park and will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/LincolnwoodParks.
The Archdiocese of Chicago says its cemeteries will be open for Memorial Day for visitors in groups of ten or less.
The nearly forty cemeteries in the archdiocese plan to open their gates 8 a.m. through 7 p.m.
The in-person field Masses at the cemeteries are canceled, but the Archdiocese plans to stream them online.
