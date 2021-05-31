bicycle

Expert tips to follow before biking down Chicago Lakefront Trail, Navy Pier Flyover

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Expert tips to follow before biking down Lakefront, Navy Pier Flyover

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A great way to get to Chicago's beaches this Memorial Day is to ride a bicycle on the Lakefront Trail.

Whether someone is an experienced cyclist or hitting the trail for the first time, there are some tips they can follow.

Gerardo Garcia is the owner of Lakeshore Bike, a repair shop right next to the trail between Irving Park and Addison. He provided some tips before hopping on a bike.

Garcia said people should make sure their bikes have plenty of air, are lubricated and tuned up so do not have to worry about any issues while riding. He also suggests that people try to get something puncture resistant because there can be a lot of glass along the Lakeshore path, especially during festivities.

While riding down the new Navy Pier Flyover ramp, people should have a bell and be mindful of other runners and cyclists, according to Garcia.

"A bicycle is a synonymous of freedom because you don't need gas, you don't need a permit, you don't need a license, you only have to enjoy yourself," Garcia said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagobike lanesnavy pierbicyclelake shore drivebikes
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BICYCLE
Man, 32, killed while biking in River North remembered in vigil
Bicyclist attacked during dispute over litter in Edgewater
Video: Car weaves through bicyclists during 'Bike the Drive'
DuSable Lake Shore Drive bike ride shuts down part of roadway
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News