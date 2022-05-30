memorial day

Memorial Day 2022: Chicago weather draws hundreds to beaches

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was finally time Monday to mark the start of summer in Chicago with a splash.

"It only takes two seconds to get warm. Once you dive in the water, you come out and you'll be more warm," said Humberto Guardado, beachgoer.

All over the city, Chicagoans flocked to the lakefront for a good time in the sun.

"Just having fun at the beach. I would say tossing football with some of the friend. That's awesome. Just kind of having fun," said Chris Walus, beachgoer.

Temperatures soared into the mid-80s on Memorial Day, a perfect day for swimming, grilling and outdoor exercise.

"We're just built for this weather. We're just out here. We don't try to avoid the heat. We stay in it," said beachgoer Joseph Owens.

"Got some chicken, right now, on the grill. Got some wings and a couple of beef hotdogs. We got everything," said Leo Debruce, who was grilling out. "Memorial Day is really special for me and my family. We celebrate our lost loved ones and all of the victims and everybody in the city."

"It's terrific! And, I think at the end of COVID, I think everybody is even more enjoying every minute that they can to be outside," said bicyclist Steven Dufour.

Chicago is still struggling with a lifeguard shortage. While they've prioritized filling lifeguard chairs at beaches, the city is still hiring lifeguards for public pools and offering monetary incentives for anyone interested in the job.

"We still need lifeguards to be able to open our pool system and we're looking forward to this month being productive with hiring," said Chicago Park District CEO Rosa Escareno.

Beaches are open all summer from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
