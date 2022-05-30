memorial day

Memorial Day 2022 events in Chicago area: Parades, commemorations and more

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
North suburb hosts Memorial Day parade, tribute to fallen heroes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Events are scheduled in the city and suburbs for Memorial Day.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend an 11:00 a.m. Memorial Day commemoration at Chicago's Grant Park and Gov. JB Pritzker will speak at Mount Prospect's Memorial Day parade and ceremony.

Arlington Heights has traditionally hosted a parade of 3,000 marchers with thousands of viewers. This year, there will be a parade, which steps off at 9:30 a.m., and a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. The parade ends at Memorial Park on Chestnut and Fremont Streets.

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes joined ABC7 Monday morning to discuss the festivities.
The village also will have a Silver Star Pinning Ceremony followed by a reading of the names of fallen heroes. Parking is free in Arlington Heights parking lots on Memorial Day 2022.
Full list of Chicago-area Memorial Day events:



8 a.m. - Beverly/Morgan Park 10K Memorial Day race at Ridge Park at 9625 S. Longwood Drive.

9:45 a.m. - Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at Mount Prospect Memorial Day Parade and ceremony at Lions Park Veteran's Memorial at 411 S. Maple St.

10 a.m. - Hoffman Estates Memorial Day ceremony at police department at 411 W. Higgins Road.

10 a.m. -Memorial Day ceremony held by veterans at Breakers Senior Lifestyle Community in Edgewater Beach at 5333 N. Sheridan Road.

10 a.m. - Cook County Board Pres. Toni Preckwinkle marches in the Chicago Heights Memorial Day Parade at Landeen Park at 181 W. 10th St.

10 a.m. - Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry unveils Veterans Memorial at Liberty Memorial Park at 3107 Glenwood Dyer Road.

10:30 a.m. - Barrington Memorial Day parade starts at Cook and Main streets.

10:30 a.m. - Evanston Memorial Day ceremony held by Evanston American Legion Post 42 at Fountain Square at Sherman and Davis Street.

11 a.m. - Mayor Lori Lightfoot attends Memorial Day Commemoration at Grant Park at Michigan and 9th Street.

11 a.m. - Former Gov. Pat Quinn speaks with veterans in Garfield Ridge at the Rhine VFW Post 2729, 5858 at S. Archer Ave.

11 a.m. - Memorial Day parade held by Wellington Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society at Pine Grove and Wellington avenues in Lakeview.

Noon - Roosevelt Collection Shops hosts "Healing and Harmony" event on its rooftop for Mental Health Awareness Month at 150 W Roosevelt Road in the Loop.

Noon - Aurora Memorial Day parade starts at Benton and River streets.

1 p.m. - Matteson Memorial Day concert attended by Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin at Memorial Park 212th Place at Tower Avenue.

1 p.m. - Memorial Day ceremony held by Village of Orland Park at14700 S. Ravinia Avenue.
