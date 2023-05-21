Memorial Day weekend 2023 marks 20 years since the start of the Arlington Heights, IL SALUTE walk and run.

Memorial Day 2023: Next weekend marks 20 years since start of Arlington Heights SALUTE run, walk

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The upcoming Memorial Day weekend marks 20 years since the start of the SALUTE 10K Run and 5K Run/Walk in Arlington Heights.

The event helps raise money to provide financial assistance to military veterans and their families.

More than 22,000 veterans and their families have benefited since the run's inception.

"It's really important; it started as a community event, and it's continued 20 years," said Mary Beth Beiersdorf, executive director and co-founder of SALUTE.

The SALUTE 10K Run and 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8 a.m. at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights.

Registration is still open. Click here for more information.