Memorial Day 2023 events: Suburbs gear up for holiday with Barrington art fest, Lake Co. food trucks

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Memorial Day weekend fun isn't limited to the city.

They were setting up the food trucks on the Lake County fairgrounds Friday afternoon.

Most every type of food you might want is represented at the inaugural Lake County Food Truck Festival.

They expect several thousand hungry people to come out and sample the eats.

"We were just hungry one day and thought what can we do? We thought it would be a great way to kick off the weekend and invite people to the fairgrounds for something fun to do," said Chey Pribel, with the Lake County Fairgrounds.

The Memorial Day weekend is traditionally the unofficial start of summer activities, and, for many, that means the water.

At the Chain O' Lakes marina, they were putting boats in the water Friday to get them ready to spend the next couple days floating around.

"It's a great summer starter, no question. And most people will be out for the first time this year. We'll sell a lot of gas, and people will have a lot of fun," said Steve Moulis, with Chain O' Lakes Marina.

Caleb Herr was getting his boat ready for the family.

He's planning on spending all weekend in the north suburbs, boating during the day and sleeping on the boat in the marina at night.

"Yeah, not gonna miss anything," Herr said.

While Monday is the day, for many, of traditional Memorial Day observances, in many communities there are parades to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, the rest of the weekend is for fun and relaxation.

In Barrington, they are expecting big crowds for the 14th annual Art Festival, which takes over the streets of downtown with various pieces of art, jewelry, music, lots of people and beautiful weather.

"It's a good kickoff to summer, Memorial Day weekend, people are like 'yes, it's finally summer,'" said Caitlyn Pfleger, with Amdur Productions.