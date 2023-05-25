Mayor Johnson, Chicago police unveil safety plan ahead of Memorial Day weekend 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago police officials on Thursday announced a public safety and engagement plan for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Johnson said a $2.5 million investment from the Partnership for Safe and Peaceful Communities' eighth annual Chicago Fund is part of the plan.

The public-private partnership will support violence prevention and youth outreach efforts across the city by funding the work of 253 grassroots organizations working across 24 communities on the South and West sides, beginning with engaging young people in activities during Memorial Day weekend and during the gap between the end of the school year and the beginning of Chicago Park District programming, city officials said.

The funding will also support youth programming efforts during the summer and fall.

SEE ALSO: Chicago car thefts reach record highs, data investigation reveals

"With Memorial Day marking the start of summer in Chicago, it's crucial that our city puts forward a comprehensive public safety strategy, including vital investments in our city's young people," Johnson said. "My administration's top priority is building a city where every single resident feels safe, and in order to do that, we need everyone at the table. Today illustrates our commitment to working together across government, business, and community sectors- and with philanthropic organizations like the Partnership for Safe and Peaceful Communities coalition-to bring solutions to communities most impacted by violence and advance our vision for a safer, stronger Chicago."

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications is asking residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings, with many festivals, concerts and athletic events planned and the opening of the city's beaches.

CPD will increase its presence across the city and on the lakefront this summer to maintain public safety in areas of large-scale events, gatherings and car caravans, the mayor's office said in a news release.

Those in the city are encouraged to use public transit, as traffic is expected to pick up.

Starting Monday, Metra is expanding its Family Fares program to weekdays through Labor Day. The Family Fares program allows up to three children, age 11 and under, to ride free with a fare-paying adult.

Metra is also offering a $7 unlimited ride pass on Monday.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood