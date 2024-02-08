WATCH LIVE

2 men found dead inside Calumet Heights home, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 8, 2024 6:28PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were found dead inside of a home Wednesday afternoon on the city's South Side.

The bodies were discovered around 2:37 p.m. at a Calumet Heights home in the 9000 block of South Phillips Avenue, Chicago police said.

The men were identified as Floyd Armstrong, 85, and Kevin Armstrong, 61, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.

Their causes of death were not immediately known.

Police continue to conduct a death investigation as autopsy results are pending.

No further information was immediately available.

