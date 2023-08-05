Back to School: How parents can help kids manage stress, anxiety

Dr. Ellen Astrachan-Fletcher shares tips on how to help your child cope with back-to-school stress and anxiety.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer break is almost over, and thousands of Chicago students will return to school in the next coming weeks.

Most kids are excited to head back to the classroom, see their friends, and pick back up on extracurricular activities. But, for some, the potential challenges of a new school year are a source of stress.

Dr. Ellen Astrachan-Fletcher, regional clinical director at Pathlight Mood and Anxiety Center in Chicago and a lecturer at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, stopped by ABC 7 to share some tips for parents on how to help children cope with any back-to-school anxiety they may be experiencing.