metra

Metra extending free rides for medical workers through August

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra is now offering free rides to all medical personnel through the end of August.

The transit agency says it's extending the free service to recognize the heroic work being performed by those on the front lines during the pandemic.

"We recognize the heroic work being performed by these men and women who bravely continue to show up at work every day and save lives during this crisis, and this was our way to show our gratitude," Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said.

To ride free, medical personnel only need to present a work ID showing that they are employed at a hospital, doctor's office, medical facility or local fire department to a Metra conductor.

August will mark the fifth consecutive month that Metra will allow frontline medical workers to ride for free. At this time, there are no plans to extend the free rides beyond August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagopublic transportationcoronavirusmetrahealth carecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METRA
Metra expands service
Chicago road closures in place, bridges still raised downtown
Power outages in South Loop caused by electrical fire
Metra, Amtrak salute essential workers with #SoundTheHorn campaign
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Chicago to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants
IDES asks some to pay back Illinois unemployment benefits
25 shot, 4 fatally, Monday in Chicago
U-46 Elgin School District proposed plan calls for remote learning until October
Kanye West applies to be on Illinois' presidential ballot
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Show More
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, scattered storms Tuesday
COVID-19 vaccine trials don't take sex into consideration, researcher says
Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out first pitch to start MLB season
Illinois reports 1,173 new COVID-19 cases
What should Chicago do with its Christopher Columbus statues?
More TOP STORIES News