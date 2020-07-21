Metra extending free rides for medical workers through August

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra is now offering free rides to all medical personnel through the end of August.The transit agency says it's extending the free service to recognize the heroic work being performed by those on the front lines during the pandemic."We recognize the heroic work being performed by these men and women who bravely continue to show up at work every day and save lives during this crisis, and this was our way to show our gratitude," Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said.To ride free, medical personnel only need to present a work ID showing that they are employed at a hospital, doctor's office, medical facility or local fire department to a Metra conductor.August will mark the fifth consecutive month that Metra will allow frontline medical workers to ride for free. At this time, there are no plans to extend the free rides beyond August.