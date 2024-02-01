New Metra fare structure takes effect for train riders

The Metra 2024 fare plan went into effect Thursday for train riders.

The Metra 2024 fare plan went into effect Thursday for train riders.

The Metra 2024 fare plan went into effect Thursday for train riders.

The Metra 2024 fare plan went into effect Thursday for train riders.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A new fare structure took effect for Metra Thursday and that means riders will notice some changes when it comes to how much they pay for tickets.

The changes come as the commuter rail agency faces ridership that has continued to lag since the pandemic.

The new fares include fewer fare zones across the Metra system. Also a downtown to the suburbs ticket will cost $3.75.

Plus, the 10-ride ticket has been eliminated and replaced with a five-day pass.

Ticket agents are also going away as Metra pushes riders to use the Ventra app.

"All off the fares are lower before COVID happened, so what we've done is we've eliminated the sort of promotional fares we had going on during COVID and we've lowered all the fares to before COVID happened, so they're all lower than the pre-pandemic rates," Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.

Also a program that previously cut fares on the Rock Island and Metra Electric lines will end and will be replaced with a new program for low-income riders on all lines.

There is some good news for people who ride bikes. Metra is also installing new bike racks on its rail cars which can hold two to four bikes.

Visit metra.com to see the full list of changes.