metra

Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in Norwood Park, 2 injured

EMBED <>More Videos

Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in Norwood Park

CHICAGO -- Two men were injured after a Metra UP-NW train struck a vehicle in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened near Northwest Highway and Nagle Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

The men were both transported to Luthern General Hospital in serious, fire officials said.

Metra UP-NW trains were halted in both directions near Norwood Park.

Metra has warned riders to expect extensive delays.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonorwood parktrain crashmetra
METRA
Beloved shoe repair shop opens at Mt. Prospect train station
Metra train fatally strikes pedestrian in Libertyville
Chicago Auto Show 2021: Directions, parking and transit information
Railroad crossing safety calls heightened after 6 killed in 2 crashes
TOP STORIES
Woman, 22, charged in Mount Prospect hit-and-run
Chicago ER nurse shares fatigue, frustration as cases climb again
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
IN woman accused of chopping off dad's legs in front of kids
Park District head defends actions in lifeguard sex harassment probe
Electric scooters in Chicago? They may be coming back soon
Restaurants still struggling to hire amid economic rebound
Show More
Unvaccinated COVID survivors 2x as likely to get reinfected: Studies
IL reports 3,040 COVID cases, 13 deaths
Biden extends student loan payment pause to January 31
Northalsted Market Days festival kicks off with COVID protocols
Britney Spears just bought her first ever iPad
More TOP STORIES News