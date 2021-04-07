Metra Milwaukee District North line delayed after freight train hits pedestrian near Round Lake

In a tweet sent just after 4:20 a.m., Metra Milwaukee District North officials said Train No. 2102, departing Fox Lake at 4:46 a.m. was delayed after the pedestrian was hit.
Metra Alert MD-N - Train #2102 departing Fox Lake at 4:46 AM - delayed departure, a freight train struck a pedestrian near Round Lake, Extensive delay anticipated— Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) April 7, 2021
At about 5:05 a.m., Metra officials said the train was expected to be about 15 to 20 minutes delayed.
It was not immediately clear if any other trains would be affected Wednesday morning.
Emergency officials did not immediately provide information about the person who was struck.
