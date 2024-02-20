Milwaukee District North trains were delayed after the incident

Metra train hits woman running across tracks near Northbrook train station, spokeswoman says

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Metra train hit a 23-year-old woman running across the tracks near the Northbrook train station Monday night, police and a Metra spokeswoman said.

The woman was in the pedestrian crossing near 1401 Shermer Road just before 6:20 p.m. when a northbound train hit her, Northbrook police said.

The Northbrook Fire Department took the woman to Evanston Hospital, police said. Her condition was unknown as of Tuesday morning.

The Shermer Road railroad crossing was blocked until 8:15 p.m., and Milwaukee District North trains were delayed for the rest of the night.

Metra police are investigating.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.