Metra schedule changes to affect some service lines starting in January

Metra is making big changes to some train schedules next month.
The Milwaukee District North and West, the North Central, and the Electric Lines are affected.
Changes start January 11 and are designed to improve overall service.
Metra said customers should review the entire schedule for their lines as departure times and stopping patterns may have been adjusted throughout.
Officials said they will continue to reevaluate its schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes as warranted to enable social distancing and address current travel patterns.
For more information on the changes, visit Metrarail.com.
