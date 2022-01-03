metra

Metra train hits car in Glencoe, leaving 2 injured; UP-North trains halted

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Metra train hits car in Glencoe, injuring 2

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured when a Metra train hit a car at the north suburban Glencoe station Monday afternoon.

A Metra spokesperson said a man and woman were transported to a local hospital with injuries after their vehicle was struck by UP-North train #343 at Park Avenue and Old Green Bay Road.

Glencoe police and fire units responded to the crash. The two adults in the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries, village officials said.

Metra UP-North trains were suspended in both directions near Glencoe. Check the Metra website for the latest schedule announcements.

Metra police will conduct a crash investigation, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glencoetrain safetytrain crashmetra
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METRA
CTA, Metra offering free New Year's Eve rides
Chicago police seek man seen with rifle near downtown Metra station
SWAT team swarms Villa Park home; trains bypassing station
Metra schedule changes take effect Tuesday
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors to seek death penalty in Bradley officer's murder
How to use Illinois' new vaccine QR code to prove you're vaccinated
Chicago Teachers Union planning vote on remote learning Tuesday
IL reports 20,866 new COVID cases, 30 deaths
Rep. Bobby Rush will not seek reelection, sources say
Shedd Aquarium free days return for Illinois residents
'You changed my life': NHL worker thanks fan who noticed his melanoma
Show More
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
IL SOS closing driver services facilities for 2 weeks
Chicago, Cook Co. vaccine proof requirements take effect
Chicago Weather: Clear and cold
California family welcomes twins born in different years
More TOP STORIES News