Metra train hits car in Glencoe, leaving 2 injured; UP-North trains halted

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured when a Metra train hit a car at the north suburban Glencoe station Monday afternoon.
A Metra spokesperson said a man and woman were transported to a local hospital with injuries after their vehicle was struck by UP-North train #343 at Park Avenue and Old Green Bay Road.
Glencoe police and fire units responded to the crash. The two adults in the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries, village officials said.
Metra UP-North trains were suspended in both directions near Glencoe. Check the Metra website for the latest schedule announcements.
Metra police will conduct a crash investigation, officials said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
