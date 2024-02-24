Service suspended between Crystal Lake and Harvard, Metra official say

Metra train derails in Crystal Lake along UP-NW line; no injuries reported

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra service along the Union Pacific Northwest line is suspended from Crystal Lake to Harvard due to a train derailment.

An inbound locomotive derailed shortly before 10 a.m. as it entered the Crystal Lake station, according to Metra spokesperson Meg Reile.

This was a low-speed derailment with no passengers on board at the time, Reile said.

Two tracks are currently blocked. Some trains may change originating departure locations, operating out of sequence or annulled, Metra said in a Tweet.

There is no estimate on when services will be restored. An outside contractor is being used to lift the train via a crain, said Reile.