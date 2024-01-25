Metra train fatally hits pedestrian in Barrington, police say

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train Thursday morning in the north suburbs.

The train crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on the railroad tracks at the intersection of Hough Street and Main Street in Barrington, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found a female of unknown age who had been hit by a Metra commuter train, police said.

The female died from her injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The Barrington Police Department and the Metra Police Department continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.