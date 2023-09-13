Mexican UFO hearing: Alleged 'non-human remains' presented to lawmakers

Could Mexican aliens be real? The government was presented with mummies allegedly found in Peru a journalist claims are 'non-human' beings.

MEXICO CITY (WLS) -- A Mexican journalist and researcher presented alleged remains of "non-human" beings at the country's first public congressional hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAPS, also known as UFOs.

Jose Jaime Maussan presented two stuff bodies that he claims were recovered in 2017 in Peru that are allegedly 700 and 1,800 years old, respectively. The bodies have only three fingers on each hand and elongated heads, as well as distinctly non-human appearing anatomy.

Maussan said he and others consider the bodies to be "non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution."

The shriveled bodies with shrunken, warped heads left those in the chamber aghast and quickly kicked up a social media fervor.

"It's the queen of all evidence," Maussan claimed. "That is, if the DNA is showing us that they are non-human beings and that there is nothing that looks like this in the world, we should take it as such."

However, Maussan said he did not want to refer to them as "extraterrestrials" yet.

The apparently desiccated bodies were allegedly found deep underground in the sandy Peruvian coastal desert of Nazca. The area is known for gigantic enigmatic figures scraped into the earth and seen only from a birds-eye-view. Most attribute the Nazca Lines to ancient indigenous communities, but the formations have captured the imaginations of many.

Other researchers who testified hailed from Mexico, Japan, Brazil and the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.