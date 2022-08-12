Northwestern University names Michael Schill as new president-elect to replace Morton Schapiro

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern University has a new president-elect.

The school's board of trustees has picked current University of Oregon President Michael Schill to become the 17th president of Northwestern University.

Among his past jobs, Schill served as dean of the University of Chicago Law School.

He will take over for President Morton Schapiro this fall.

The first pick to replace Schapiro was Rebecca Blank, who had to step down due to a cancer diagnosis.